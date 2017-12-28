South Africa

Limpopo businessman rescued after dramatic high-speed police chase

28 December 2017 - 14:45 By Sipho Mabena
Police received information about an alleged kidnapping of a Thohoyandou businessman that was in progress.
Police received information about an alleged kidnapping of a Thohoyandou businessman that was in progress.
Image: Supplied by police

A dramatic high speed chase by Limpopo police on Thursday morning led to the rescue of a kidnap victim and the arrest of a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate who was wounded during the ensuing shootout with police.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police received information about an alleged kidnapping of a Thohoyandou businessman that was in progress.

He said an intelligence-led joint operation involving the Provincial Tracking Team‚ Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Detectives‚ intercepted a kidnapping syndicate between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Ngoepe said the operatives immediately sprang into action and a joint sting operation was activated.

He said the suspects demanded a ransom‚ which TimesLIVE understands to have been R6-million‚ from the family members of the kidnapped businessman before they would release him.

"After they ordered the family to drop the ransom money at a particular point in Polokwane‚ the members monitored the drop-off point until about 1am on Thursday morning when the transaction started. Police approached the suspects and ordered them to surrender‚ but they sped off and a vehicle chase ensued‚” Ngoepe said.

10 murder cases that gripped SA in 2017

From a young man accused of killing his family, to toxic lovers and even cannibalism, there are 11 murder cases that gripped the country this year.
News
10 hours ago
Limpopo businessman rescued after kidnapping.
Limpopo businessman rescued after kidnapping.
Image: Supplied by police

He said the suspects opened fire on police‚ who returned fire during a high speed chase along the R81/ Polokwane and Mooketsi road. The chase ended about 43 kilometres from Polokwane when the driver of the suspects’ car lost control.

He said one suspect managed to flee while the second suspect was arrested and the kidnapped businessman was successfully rescued without any harm.

Ngoepe said the arrested suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of armed robbery‚ kidnapping‚ impersonating a traffic police officer and extortion.

He said police were on the hunt for the second suspect who has since been identified.

Ngoepe would however not confirm the ransom amount‚ saying this was part of the investigation. He however did say that it was several million rand.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the team for its professional response to the incident.

“Criminals out there who are still trying their dirty tricks in any way to terrorise our communities‚ will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise‚” Ledwaba said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Three wounded in shooting incident in Turffontein South Africa
  2. Nine suspects nabbed for possession of illegal firearms and stolen vehicles South Africa
  3. Accident-damaged ‘convertible’ rollicks down KZN road South Africa
  4. Bridge boulder tragedy siblings laid to rest South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X