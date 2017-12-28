South Africa

‘Most wanted Glebelands triggerman' remanded in custody

28 December 2017 - 12:23 By Jeff Wicks
Glebelands Hostel. File photo.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Mondli Mthethwa‚ described by police as one of the violence-ridden Glebelands Hostel’s “most wanted triggermen"‚ has been remanded in custody after a brief appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mthethwa was arrested on Christmas Eve during a swoop by police on the notorious hostel.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mthethwa would appear in court in the new year and is expected to apply for bail.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula alleged that Mthethwa had been linked to two murders at the hostel as well as to murder cases in the Bhekithemba area south of Durban.

Mthethwa has been charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition; he has not been charged with murder.

