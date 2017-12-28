Controversial Pastor Patseka Mboro Motsoeneng will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court next year on charges of common assault.

Ekurhuleni West police spokesman Captain Lesetja Mathobela said a paramedic‚ who responded to a call to help a dying child at Mboro's Incredible Happenings Ministry church in Katlehong‚ laid the charges against Mboro.

The three-year died on Sunday after a mother had turned to the church for healing prayers.

On Wednesday‚ Mboro laid charges of culpable homicide against the paramedics‚ who he claimed took too long to arrive and "killed an innocent child".

Mathobela said the case cannot be placed on the court roll until statements are taken from Mboro‚ the paramedics and witnesses. The case is now set to be heard within 14 days of the police investigation being complete.

He added that Mboro's lawyers were at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mathobela said the paramedic's evidence consisted of a J88 form. This is a legal document in which a doctor records injuries from an assault.