Paramedic lays assault charges against Pastor Mboro
Controversial Pastor Patseka Mboro Motsoeneng will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court next year on charges of common assault.
Ekurhuleni West police spokesman Captain Lesetja Mathobela said a paramedic‚ who responded to a call to help a dying child at Mboro's Incredible Happenings Ministry church in Katlehong‚ laid the charges against Mboro.
The three-year died on Sunday after a mother had turned to the church for healing prayers.
On Wednesday‚ Mboro laid charges of culpable homicide against the paramedics‚ who he claimed took too long to arrive and "killed an innocent child".
Mathobela said the case cannot be placed on the court roll until statements are taken from Mboro‚ the paramedics and witnesses. The case is now set to be heard within 14 days of the police investigation being complete.
He added that Mboro's lawyers were at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Mathobela said the paramedic's evidence consisted of a J88 form. This is a legal document in which a doctor records injuries from an assault.
Mathobela did not know whether there was any footage from the scene.
Nontombi Gwam‚ the mother of the deceased child‚ said she had turned to the church after nurses at the Daveyton clinic turned her away on Saturday‚ claiming they didn’t have drips for the child who had diarrhoea.
The mother said in her statement that she did not go to the hospital because she did not get a referral letter from the clinic’s nurses. Hospitals often demand letters to prevent people bypassing the clinics for treatment.
Gwam's statement explained that after she received no medical help from the state on Saturday‚ she "decided to go to the church to seek help as I did not have any letter of referral".
Mboro and his followers allegedly got into a fight with paramedics after the ambulance took too long to arrive and paramedics allegedly refused to enter the church to fetch the child.
Acting Gauteng Premier Gwen Ramakgopa is paying the Gwam family and the Daveyton clinic a visit on Thursday morning.
