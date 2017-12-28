Police investigate after rock thrown from KZN highway bridge kills boy‚ teenage girl

Police are investigating the deaths of a teenage girl and a boy after a rock was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat on Wednesday night.

The two were declared dead on arrival at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

It is understood that the family had been travelling north away from Durban when the rock was thrown.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the Umhlali police had begun an inquiry into incident.