A rock hurled from a highway overpass near Durban on Wednesday night tore through a car beneath it‚ claiming the lives of two people‚ one of them a young boy.

The driver rushed to a hospital in Ballito in a desperate bid to save them.

It is understood that the family had been travelling north away from Durban when the rock tore through the vehicle‚ severely harming two occupants.

According to sources with knowledge of the accident‚ the two were declared dead on arrival at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

The driver of the car and another child survived the incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane was not available for comment at the time of publishing.

It was initially inaccurately reported that a woman and her child had been killed. The error is regretted.