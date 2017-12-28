A 39-year-old woman is being treated for severe burns to her face and body after she was drenched with acid and set alight on Christmas Eve in Johannesburg.

Tracy Samuels was admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and placed on a respirator.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspect‚ a 43-year-old man‚ was expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

TimesLIVE has established that Samuels and the man had an argument‚ ostensibly over a person with whom she had been chatting on social media.

Leonard Scott-Turner‚ Samuels’ uncle‚ alleged on Thursday: “He took that … and threw it over her and set her alight.”

The substance is a raw form of acetone used to clean surfaces and equipment.

“I think the whole thing went way‚ way out of line. Obviously any person who does that … I mean. I found out they are charging him with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. That’s bullshit‚” he said.