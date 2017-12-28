Workers lay charges against ‘racist‚ violent’ Centurion auto dealer

The 45-year-old father of four from Springs in the East Rand said his boss was a racist and a violent man.

“He insulted me and told me I was useless and he was doing me a favour by giving me a job. He called me a monkey. I opened a case of crimen injuria against him but he is yet to be arrested‚” said Masango‚ who has worked in the workshop for six months.

It would appear that Masango’s experience is not an isolated incident.

Edward Seyama laid charges of assault at the Lyttelton police station against the Centurion dealer after he allegedly called him into his office‚ closed the door and repeatedly kicked‚ punched and tried strangled him in a rage.

“He asked me why I was walking slowly as I was returning from lunch and called me into his office‚” said the 43-year-old driver. “He closed the door and viciously attacked me in front of his wife and an administration staff. He is a violent and a racist man.”

Seyama laid charges of assault against his boss more than a week ago.

The National Trade Union Congress has called for the immediate arrest of the dealer. Spokesperson Vusi Msiza said the union will ensure that he faces the consequences of his actions.

“We have lodged a complaint of unfair labour practice [with the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration] in connection with the incidents. We are waiting for the date for the matter to be heard‚” he said.

“We cannot have white bosses doing as they please with their black workers. We will also follow the cases through with the police.”

Lyttelton police station spokesperson Captain David Miller said the two cases were being investigated and that the suspect has opened a counter charge of intimidation against Masango.

“Both of the dockets relating to intimidation and crimen injuria have been finalised in terms of investigation and will be sent to court for decision by the [senior public prosecutor]‚” he added.