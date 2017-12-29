Quality assurer uMalusi is delighted that there has been a steady improvement in the marks obtained by the matric class of 2017 for Mathematics‚ Mathematical Literacy‚ Physical Science and Life Sciences.

UMalusi Council chairperson John Volmink said this positive improvement in these key subjects could be attributed to a number of factors such as the learner support provided by the Department of Basic Education in the 11 high enrollment subjects‚ support for progressed learners and support for top achievers.

“However‚ some of the subjects that do not fall under the category of gateway subjects such as Dramatic Arts‚ Visual Arts and Agricultural Science need to be given more attention and be afforded the status that they deserve in terms of providing them with the necessary resources‚ for example‚ Learning and Teaching Support Material‚” he said in Pretoria on Friday.