An extensive vegetation fire on Friday closed Sir Lowry's Pass to traffic.

Richard Bosman‚ executive director for safety and security for the City of Cape Town‚ said the fire is raging on Horse Shoe Bend and firefighters were dispatched just before 6am.

Eleven fire fighting vehicles‚ five water tankers and six fire engines are at the scene.

In addition‚ two helicopters‚ contracted to the city‚ have been dispatched from Newlands to extinguish the blaze in areas inaccessible to the ground crew.

"There is no immediate danger to property‚'' said Bosman.

On Tuesday‚ a fire tore through an informal settlement in Valhalla Park on the Cape Flats. About 150 shacks were destroyed and 300 people were left homeless.