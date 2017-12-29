South Africa

Missing man found dead in Durban dam

29 December 2017 - 11:52 By Jeff Wicks
Hazelmere Dam‚ north of Durban.
Hazelmere Dam‚ north of Durban.
Image: Google Maps

The body of a man was discovered floating in the Hazelmere Dam‚ north of Durban‚ on Friday morning.

He had been missing for several days.

Police divers discovered his body at first light and brought it to the shoreline.

It is understood that divers and rescue technicians had first responded on Wednesday after a vague report of a missing person.

With no witnesses and only vague information that a man had run into the dam through dense reeds‚ the search yielded no results. On their return on Friday‚ the man’s body was found in the middle of the dam‚ which had not part of the original search area.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with 'terrorism' Africa
  2. Liberians hail victory of ex-football star Weah in landmark vote Africa
  3. Government accused of overzealous‚ harmful imported meat testing Consumer Live
  4. Unemployed PhD graduate scoffs at Cape Town City’s job offer South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X