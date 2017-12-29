South Africa

Six killed in KZN roadblock crash

29 December 2017 - 16:55 By Jeff Wicks
The scene of a truck accident on the KZN south coast that left six people dead in Friday.
Image: Rob McKenzie/KZN EMS

Six people‚ one of them a police officer‚ were killed when a truck careered into cars which had been halted at a roadblock on the R61 near Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

It is understood that the heavy goods truck slammed into several cars which had come to a stop in the roadway near the Mpenjathi Bridge.

According to a first responder who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ a police official from Port Edward was killed and five occupants from another car also succumbed to their injuries.

KZN EMS spokesman Rob McKenzie said that several injured motorists were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospitals in the area. Traffic flow on the arterial coastal route was badly affected by the crash.

