South Africa

Unemployed PhD graduate scoffs at Cape Town City’s job offer

29 December 2017 - 12:38 By Philani Nombembe
Dr Lukhanyo Mekuto.
Dr Lukhanyo Mekuto.
Image: CPUT

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has hit out at PhD graduate Lukhanyo Mekuto who claimed she only offered him a job to score political points.

Mekuto took to Twitter this week to scoff at the opportunity she offered him as “political grandstanding”.

In September De Lille was touched by Mekuto’s plight and publicly offered him a job. She announced at the time: “I read how PhD graduate Lukhanyo Mekuto was struggling to find a job.

“I called him‚ we met. Tomorrow he's starting at the City of Cape Town. Lukhanyo's expertise in engineering and micro-organism will be indispensable to the City's efforts in achieving water resilience.”

The quote is still on the Democratic Alliance’s Facebook page and has been viewed 4‚500 times.

Timothy Wright commented: “Excellent. This bloke will hopefully have a long and happy career in which he serves the people of this country. Goodness knows we need intelligent and learned people in the right places.”

But on Thursday 28-year-old Mekuto tweeted: “Yesterday I decided to count my employment applications for 2017 and these amounted to 23. Received no interview in all‚ with 4 years working experience‚ over 20 research outputs and 6 student supervision accompanied by a doctoral degree.”

He added: “Gonna do a Post-doctoral fellowship at UJ in January for a year. City of Cape Town issue was just political grandstanding. Their offer was an insult. Will keep looking though.”

Xolani Koyana‚ spokesman for the De Lille‚ said they took ''great exception" to his claims and said Mekuto was given a ''genuine opportunity'' to work in a programme with other recent graduates with PhDs. The offer was ''an induction period'' before he could be appointed to a suitable position in line with his qualifications.

Instead‚ Konyana said he took up an offer to do a postdoctoral fellowship at CPUT.

"He recently confirmed to the Mayor's office that he is being paid by the National Research Foundation‚'' said Konyana.

READ MORE

Even as a youngster‚ Dr Ndlozi wanted to change the world

The Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson now known as Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ has always been on a mission to change the world.
News
23 days ago

SNAPS! The People's Bae's graduation day

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, on Tuesday had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies.
TshisaLIVE
23 days ago

University of Zimbabwe students want Grace's PhD recalled‚ Mugabe gone

Students at the flagship University of Zimbabwe (UZ) demonstrated on campus on Monday‚ demanding that Grace Mugabe's doctorate be recalled and her ...
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Six killed in KZN roadblock crash South Africa
  2. Long road to recovery ahead for acid attack victim South Africa
  3. Class of 2017: Steady improvement in Maths and Science marks South Africa
  4. Umalusi gives 2017 matric results green light South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X