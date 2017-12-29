WATCH | Crazy, funny animal videos that made us laugh and cry in 2017
From snakes in bathrooms to lions attacking cars, 2017 was a busy year in the animal kingdom. We round up some of our favourite animal antics caught on camera:
Not even cars are safe
Whether taking a swipe at a car, biting a tyre, or charging a car, SA's wildlife proved they were no push overs - even if their opponents have four wheels.
Clashes
Prey or predator, you should never let your guard down in the animal kingdom as these animals found out.
Taking a stroll
Don't mind me, I'm just a snake, or even a hippo, taking a stroll through your neighbourhood.
Don't get too close
It pays to remember that even when a wild animal looks docile, it's still a wild animal. A Wales rugby player’s coach described him as “pretty stupid” after a lion bit the hooker’s hand in Bloemfontein.
Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017
