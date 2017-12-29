South Africa

WATCH | Crazy, funny animal videos that made us laugh and cry in 2017

29 December 2017 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
The scary moment a male lion attacked a car just after trying to mate with a lioness.
The scary moment a male lion attacked a car just after trying to mate with a lioness.
Image: Latest Sightings

From snakes in bathrooms to lions attacking cars, 2017 was a busy year in the animal kingdom. We round up some of our favourite animal antics caught on camera:

Not even cars are safe

Whether taking a swipe at a car, biting a tyre, or charging a car, SA's wildlife proved they were no push overs - even if their opponents have four wheels.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | 'Sexually frustrated' lion attacks car

Getting rebuffed by your love interest can hurt, even if you're a lion.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Car narrowly misses panel beating by rhino

Visitors to the Kruger Park learned a valuable lesson during a recent visit - keep your distance from an unhappy rhino.
News
3 months ago

Clashes

Prey or predator, you should never let your guard down in the animal kingdom as these animals found out.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Dozens of hippos attack one crocodile

Messing with one hippo is a bad idea. Messing with a whole group can be a near fatal one, as this hapless crocodile discovered.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Hyena and baboon face off in Kruger National Park

Visitors to the Kruger National Park got a close-up view of nature as a hyena was confronted by a baboon as he took a leisurely walk between the cars.
News
3 months ago

WATCH: This gazelle's river crossing was doomed from the start

It never stood a chance. The little antelope thought it was fast but when it leaped into the Mara river in Kenya, it soon found out it was no match ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Outnumbered four to one - female cheetah fights off males

Nature can be brutal, as this footage of four male cheetahs attacking a lone female demonstrates.
News
1 month ago

Taking a stroll

Don't mind me, I'm just a snake, or even a hippo, taking a stroll through your neighbourhood. 

WATCH MORE

WATCH: Hippo takes a lazy stroll through a petrol station

Visitors to St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal are being warned to be on the lookout for leopards or hippos roaming the streets.
News
5 months ago

Don't get too close

It pays to remember that even when a wild animal looks docile, it's still a wild animal. A Wales rugby player’s coach described him as “pretty stupid” after a lion bit the hooker’s hand in Bloemfontein.

WATCH MORE

WATCH: Sho! She was sleeping in her room with a 2m mamba!

A Durban woman got more than she bargained for on Tuesday morning when she woke up with a 2.1 meter stranger.The woman from Parlock in Newlands West ...
News
10 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with 'terrorism' Africa
  2. Liberians hail victory of ex-football star Weah in landmark vote Africa
  3. Government accused of overzealous‚ harmful imported meat testing Consumer Live
  4. Unemployed PhD graduate scoffs at Cape Town City’s job offer South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X