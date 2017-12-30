South Africa

Richard E Grant with his daughter. File photo.
Image: Richard E Grant via Instagram

Actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing cash at an ATM in Cape Town.

The Swazi-born actor‚ known for his quirky roles in movies such as Withnail & I and How to Get Ahead in Advertising‚ revealed the incident on social media.

“Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr‚” he tweeted on Friday‚ but revealed no further details about it.

In the two days leading up to the incident he appeared to be relaxing‚ posing in a photograph featuring Table Mountain in the background and having enjoyed a “post surf lunch” with his daughter.

He appeared to be in jovial spirits after the robbery‚ posing for a selfie on Clifton beach.

Grant was born in Mbabane‚ Swaziland.

