The Eastern Cape circumcision rite has suffered an embarrassing own goal after two initiates rented out their hut to a couple for a night in exchange for alcohol.

The incident‚ which was kept a secret by local authorities‚ happened more than a week ago at an initiation school outside East London’s Duncan Village township.

According to local authorities‚ the initiates did not leave their hut for their guests but spent the night together with the couple – boozing away.

For traditional reasons‚ women are forbidden from going anywhere near initiation schools.

The alcohol-for-a-hut incident is the latest that has cast a dark cloud over the circumcision rite.

This‚ as three Berlin initiates have been charged with murder for the death of 59-year-old Nolulamo “Lulu” Faku on Christmas Eve.

