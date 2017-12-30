South Africans planning to loosen their belts and purse strings to celebrate the arrival of 2018 in style while sipping Dom Perignon are spoilt for choice.

Those not shy to shell out R25‚000 on a VIP table for up to four guests to see in the New Year need look no further than the Vista Bar & Lounge at the One & Only in Cape Town. The evening includes a bottle of Dom Perignon Brut and a seafood platter.

Cape Town's Test Kitchen has a New Year’s Eve wine pairing menu at R4‚400 featuring duck breast‚ caviar‚ smoked sea trout and Springbok.

Prior to raising a glass to the arrival of 2018 with a glass of champagne at The Saxon Terrace in Johannesburg‚ guests will dine on a six-course dinner for R3‚500 at Luke Dale Roberts. The midnight entertainment on the terrace‚ which has in the past included acrobatics and light shows‚ is a closely guarded secret.

Those wanting to paint the town red will be at the top of Cape Town’s latest hot spot‚ the roof of the Radisson RED‚ where for R1‚800‚ guests can sip on a G&T and snack on street food. At midnight‚ expect a glass of bubbly and a fireworks display.

The Azure restaurant and Atlantic Terrace Marquee will bring the spirit of the Rio Carnival to Cape Town’s Twelve Apostles Hotel. The carnival-themed evening costs R3‚250‚ with guests encouraged to dress the part before sitting down to a six-course dining experience.

Durban’s Oyster Box Hotel will bid farewell to 2017 with an Out-of-Africa theme that will incorporate the hotel façade‚ the staff‚ the décor and the food. Dine on Karen Blixen’s oxtail casserole‚ organic lamb‚ Nairobi beef and Watamu Prawns. The R2‚500 per head event includes a welcome gin cocktail and a glass of French champagne at the after-party.

New Year’s Eve at Time Square Block Party on Sunday night will be ushered in by performances by Black Coffee‚ Euphonik and Dino Bravo.

But for some of the country’s sports personalities and socialites‚ the celebrations are a time spent with close friends.

Professional rugby player Justin Geduld will celebrate with some of his closest friends on a boys’ trip away.

Fellow professional rugby player Steven Kitshoff will be ringing in the New Year in style in Clifton at the Secrets of Summer Party with his fianceé and a few close friends.

DJ Sox (Socrates Georgiades) said: “Like every year‚ I'll be working at Cafe Caprice until the early hours of 2018 and then celebrating properly the next day with my family.”

Television personality and celebrity blogger Roxy Burger is looking forward to a relaxed evening. “Since I’m waiting on the arrival of our baby girl we’re just having a prawn braai at a friend’s house and having a games night. Super chilled‚” she said.

- Additional reporting by Shelley Seid