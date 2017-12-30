WATCH | 9 times drivers were caught on camera behaving badly
With so many South Africans taking to the road this holiday season, it pays to be reminded of some of the bad driving that's been caught on camera over the course of the year. Stay safe on the roads.
1. Cop driving kids at 180km/h
A police officer was filmed driving a minibus carrying children at 180km/h on the N1 between William Nicol Drive and Rivonia Road in Johannesburg.
2. Just cruising
An undated video, which surfaced on social media, showed a taxi driver driving on the M1 highway, near the Glenhove off-ramp in Johannesburg, with what appears to be his leg dangling out of the window. That's one way to beat the stress.
3. 'Blue-light' bakkie hits vehicle
Rod Deventer was travelling on the freeway when a white Ford Ranger with a dash-mounted blue strobe light approached from behind‚ overtook him on the left‚ clipped his vehicle and then sped off. A speed reading displayed on the footage indicated that the vehicles were travelling at approximately 125km/h.
4. Wrong way
For three minutes‚ Rudi Viljoen captured the harrowing moment as a truck tried - unsuccessfully - to overtake another truck and‚ in the process‚ forced several cars to drive in the emergency lane to avoid being wiped out.
5. Gotcha! Motorists halt fleeing driver
A motorist's attempt to flee the scene of an accident on the N1 near Centurion was thwarted when several drivers gave chase. In undated dashcam footage, the motorist rams into the bakkie in front of him, causing the other vehicle to careen into the concrete barrier and flip over. Then the other drivers spring into action.
6. Hit-and-run
A Durban woman was severely injured when a man seemingly deliberately drove into her after they got out of their vehicle to confront him after an accident. A man was arrested after the incident.
7. Danger of speeding
Paramedics were astounded that a young woman survived this horrific crash on Rivonia Road in Sandton. CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media‚ showing the powerful Audi TT colliding with an unknown object‚ flying up into the air before smashing into a brick wall and flipping over.
8. Drag racing gone wrong
Dramatic CCTV footage of a fatal car accident on Umgeni Road showing two cars colliding at high speed‚ highlighted once again the danger of drag racing.
The force of the impact caused one of the cars‚ which had been travelling on Umgeni Road toward the city‚ to spin off the road and plunge into a canal. One person died and five were injured.
9. Rage on the road
A number of videso surfaced this year of people losing their cool on the road, such as this incident between an elderly man and an enraged driver.
The video is undated CCTV footage of the incident which happened on London Road in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg‚ after two men were involved in a minor car accident.
