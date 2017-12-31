Dance if you wanna: 5 times Mzansi's dance moves made news in 2017

South Africans are a unique bunch – with our ‘Ja nee’s’; 'now-now’s'; traffic ‘robots’ and always being ‘sorry-man’ even when we haven’t done anything to apologise for.

But there is one undeniable South African trait – the ability to dance, anywhere, to anything and under any circumstance.

We’ve got the rhythm – how bout you!

1. Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral

Happy or intoxicated? That's the question after a video surfaced of a Port Elizabeth petrol attendant showing off her dance moves at work.

Sandile Saider Nobhala Puti, who posted the video on Facebook, stated that while at first he thought the apparently jovial petrol attendant was part of a marketing stunt he then realised she was in fact 'drunk'.