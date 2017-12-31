Dance if you wanna: 5 times Mzansi's dance moves made news in 2017
South Africans are a unique bunch – with our ‘Ja nee’s’; 'now-now’s'; traffic ‘robots’ and always being ‘sorry-man’ even when we haven’t done anything to apologise for.
But there is one undeniable South African trait – the ability to dance, anywhere, to anything and under any circumstance.
We’ve got the rhythm – how bout you!
1. Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Happy or intoxicated? That's the question after a video surfaced of a Port Elizabeth petrol attendant showing off her dance moves at work.
Sandile Saider Nobhala Puti, who posted the video on Facebook, stated that while at first he thought the apparently jovial petrol attendant was part of a marketing stunt he then realised she was in fact 'drunk'.
A video shot at a BP petrol station in Port Elizabeth of a petrol attendant dancing on duty has become a hit on social media.
2. Dancing gran goes viral with her backseat jiving
A Vryheid granny has been overwhelmed by the response to a viral video on social media of her dancing and singing along to Gobisiqolo.
The video of Maureen Craig, 77, was shared on the SA Live Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.
A Vryheid granny has been overwhelmed by the response to a viral video on social media of her dancing and singing along to Gobisiqolo.
3. Dancing pallbearers give departed loved ones a joyous farewell
These days, pallbearers' services are much more than simply carrying the casket to the grave.
Elaborate choreography is the order of the day when families give their loved ones a send off in Ghana.
The sharply dressed men cater to the clients special requests, which can range from solemn to a colourful display with elaborate dance moves.
Would you want these dancing pallbearers at your funeral? 💀🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/TaxvKs82y8— BBC Africa (@BBCAfrica) July 26, 2017
4. MaBrrr moves in the Karoo make trio an instant hit
Three young Afrikaans men on a road trip to the Karoo have become internet sensations dancing to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela.
A video clip of Ryan Hayes, 23, and his friends Jaco Stofberg, 19, and Marnus Kruger, 26, strutting their moves has been viewed more than 1.2 million times in less than three weeks on social media.
Three South Africans’ road trip through the Karoo has turned into an internet sensation. The video of Ryan Hayes (23) and his friends Jaco Stofberg (19) and Marnus Kruger (26) dancing to Brenda Fassie’s "Vulindlela" has been shared multiple times on social media.
5. Meet Dorah‚ the viral dancing traffic cop‚ teaching motorists to smile
Johannesburg Metro Police Officer Dorah Mofokeng got an unexpected telephone call from her supervisor. It left her mortified.
She was told that a video of her in uniform‚ dancing to music while directing traffic at the intersection of Cedar and Witkoppen Roads in Fourways was the talk of the town.
Horrified‚ she expected to lose her job. But the supervisor had in fact called to congratulate her.
Meet Dorah Mafokeng, the South African traffic officer who went viral after a video was published showing her awesome traffic directing skills. She is now teaching others her moves too!
You might also like:
2017 was certainly a year of ups and downs. Here are some of our favourite feel good moments from the past year that remind us to laugh, smile and be thankful. Produced by Abigail Javier
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE