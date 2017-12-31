In the fight against climate change and environmental degradation‚ South African scientists truly excelled this year – not only through innovation but also through research which laid the groundwork for future innovations.

One that really captured the attention of the public was the “liquid gold” innovation at UCT wherein four doctoral students worked out that urine from the university’s own urinals could produce six tons of fertiliser a year.

Over at the Nelson Mandela University‚ exemplary research was carried out when a “ghost buster” device was piloted to track methane emissions around the metro of Port Elizabeth.

This methane detector is the first to be brought into Africa from the United States‚ and could present the first step towards countering hazards posed by the gas and harvesting clean energy from it.

Another discipline within science where the South African landscape is a treasure trove and our scientists the wizards is the field of paleontology.