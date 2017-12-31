South Africa

Man dies after boat capsizes in Port of St Francis harbour mouth

31 December 2017 - 16:18 By Timeslive
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute in action. File Photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A 50-year-old man‚ believed to be a local resident‚ died after a small boat carrying a family of six and a small dog capsized in the Port of St Francis harbour mouth in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.

It said the small boat‚ Blue Dolphin‚ registered in Mossel Bay‚ was found washed up on rocks and that a private boat‚ Juwana‚ had rescued the 50-year-old grandfather‚ his son and granddaughter and grandson and a Yorkie dog.

“His wife and her daughter had made it to rocks where members of the public assisted them and brought them to the harbour‚” the NSRI said.

“NSRI medics and the NSRI duty doctor performed CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation) on the 50-year-old man and on arrival on the scene of Private Care ambulance services paramedics and EC Government Health EMS paramedics‚ CPR continued but despite extensive CPR efforts the man was sadly declared deceased after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted.

“The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology services and Police have opened an inquest docket.”

The remaining family members were treated for shock and for cuts and bruises and were recovering‚ the NSRI said.

“It appears that the small boat may have stopped in the harbour entrance where despite the calm seas a wave may have capsized the boat‚” it added.

