Enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve but do it responsibly.

That’s the call made on Sunday by national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole.

“Generally‚ people have behaved extremely well over this period but as we are approaching the New Year‚ we expect that various celebrations will be taking place throughout the country‚ people must enjoy these celebrations but they are urged to do so in a responsible manner‚" he said.

Sitole led a delegation to view policing operations in five provinces over the past few days to ensure a six-pillar approach towards fighting crime was being carried out. This included combating aggravated and armed robberies; crimes against women and children and the enforcement of by-laws and road safety.

“These visits are also intended to support more than 11‚000 police men and women working together with other law enforcement agencies including traffic‚ the South African Revenue Services‚ Immigration and the National Prosecuting Authority among others‚” said a statement issued by SAPS.

“These men and women have sacrificed their time with their loved ones to ensure that all people in South Africa are able to enjoy the festive period in a safe and secure environment.”

SAPS detectives and tracking teams hunting wanted suspects have had several successes‚ including the arrest of Mondli Mthethwa who was sought for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the Glebeland's Hostel as well as in Bhekithemba in Umlazi‚ KwaZulu-Natal.