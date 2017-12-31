Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly poisoned a white lion and cut off its paws and head and attempted to remove its skin in the Alldays area near Makhado in Limpopo.

A manhunt is under way for two other suspects who managed to flee the scene.

Police said the suspects allegedly threw poisoned meat into a lion enclosure at one of the game lodges in the area on Sunday. One of the lions ate the meat and died instantly.

“The suspects cut the paws‚ head and even attempted to remove the skin of this lion before they fled the scene.

“The police were notified‚ reacted swiftly and an intensive investigation ensued until the first suspect was arrested‚ which was followed by the arrest of the second one and the other two are still at large but the police manhunt is still continuing‚” police said.

The suspects will appear before the Bochum Magistrate’s Court next week.

Meanwhile in the Malamulele policing area outside Giyani‚ two suspects aged 31 and 40 were arrested for possession of a pangolin which is a protected species‚ police said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court soon.