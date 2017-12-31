Two people have been killed by lightning in uMzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

A statement by the KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs did not say when the incident happened‚ but said that three others had sustained injuries and were rushed to a local healthcare facility.

"The loss of Nelisiwe Mbhele (21) and Nonhlanhla Mbhele (11) marked a terrible end to what has been a turbulent year for our province. Our communities continue to bear the brunt of bad weather.

“We have dispatched our disaster management teams to meet with the family at this time of grief‚" said MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube added that her department had placed its disaster management teams on high alert because the province was prone to disasters at this time of the year.

“The department also needs communities to work with its teams and heed their warnings. By doing so‚ KZN can minimise incidents where its residents and visitors to the province lose their lives.”

Dube-Ncube also urged communities in low lying areas to be on alert as thunder showers were expected in many parts of the province this weekend.