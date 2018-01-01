KwaZulu-Natal cops and search dog survive 'Berg helicopter crash

A police helicopter crashed in the Drakensberg in the vicinity of Cathedral Peak on Monday morning.

The pilot and crew‚ who included a search and rescue unit operator and his search dog‚ survived the crash.

It is understood that they had been taking part in a search for a person missing on the mountain when the chopper went down.

An Oryx from the South African National Defence Force 15 Squadron has been scrambled to fly to the crash site and paramedics are on standby.