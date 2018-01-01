South Africa

Man dies‚ child in hospital after dingy capsizes

01 January 2018 - 11:40 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

A 32-year-old man was killed and eight-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after their dingy capsized in the ocean near the Umkomaas River Mouth‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

The child was rescued by a man in a nearby boat and brought ashore after the dingy capsized on Sunday afternoon.

“Paramedics assessed and treated the boy before he was transported to a nearby private hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“ER24 paramedics‚ lifeguards and members of the community began to search the waters for the missing man. After a short time‚ the man’s body was found a few metres away from the shore.”

ER24 and Medivac paramedics began CPR and initiated advanced life support interventions but after 45 minutes no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead.

The two were reportedly in the dingy on the Umkomaas River when the boat was swept out into the sea‚ causing it to capsize.

