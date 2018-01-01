A search is continuing on New Year’s Day for a 25-year-old man went missing in the surf at Monwabisi Beach on the Cape Flats in Cape Town.

NSRI Strandfontein‚ the Western Cape health emergency medical services‚ the Skymed rescue helicopter‚ lifeguards‚ law enforcement marine‚ the police‚ Cape Town fire and rescue services‚ a police dive unit and metro joined in the search but no sign of the man has been found‚ said the NSRI’s Craig Lambinon.

At 10am‚ the Haseequa municipal lifeguards rescued a Heidelberg man of about 25 years old from the surf. They then resuscitated him.

On New Year’s Eve‚ the NSRI at Hermanus responded to five calls in the afternoon.

In three incidents at Kleinmond and Onrus unmanned boats were drifting off-shore. All had been swept off beaches in the spring high tide.

Then four women were rescued from the rocks at Blou Sloep after being cut off by the spring high tide.

Then a rubber-duck with men on board were towed ashore after their boat had motor mechanical failure.

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI was asked by the skipper of Lady Aqeelah‚ a chocka fishing vessel‚ to evacuate a crew member suffering suspected dehydration.

Later that afternoon‚ the NSRI treated a woman suffering breathing difficulties on the Jeffreys Bay Main Beach.