Farmer in custody after funeral shooting

02 January 2018
A farmer from Cramond charged with the murder of a man and the attempted murder of another at a funeral over the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Edward Solomon‚ 65‚ cut a beleaguered figure in the dock of the New Hanover Magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Solomon is alleged to have shot and killed a man during an argument at his farm.

TimesLIVE previously reported that police had detained him at the scene of the shooting.

It is understood that Solomon had gone to the home of one of his employees‚ where a funeral was being held. He is thought to have asked relatives to leave and an altercation resulted in a fight.

Where Solomon was to be detained ahead of his formal application for bail was a point of much contention.

Advocate Brad Osborne‚ acting for the farmer‚ said that his client had to attend to his business and his large farm‚ and brought an application that he be held at the Mountain Rise police station cells.

Prosecutor Scelo Zuma‚ for the state‚ strenuously argued that Solomon should be treated like any other detainee and housed at New Prison in Pietermaritzburg.

