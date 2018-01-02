A bitter feud over land allegedly lies at the heart of the brutal slaying of Mothiwa Ngubane‚ gunned down on the farm in Cramond‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on which he worked by the man who employed him on Saturday.

Longstanding tensions between farmer Edward Philip Solomon and the Lembethe family preceded the weekend’s bloody shooting‚ which saw the farmer allegedly turning his gun on a group of mourners at a funeral.

Ngubane is understood to have intervened when Solomon allegedly raised the barrel of his gun and trained the sights on Mondli Lembethe‚ who had been busy digging a grave to bury a family member.

In the fight for control of the weapon‚ Ngubane was felled by a single bullet.

The murder has exposed racial fault-lines in the agrarian community‚ drawing back the veil on allegations of historical prejudice and violence.