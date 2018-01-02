Make it to payday with these #JanuWorrySurvivalTips
It’s only the second day of the month but already January has turned into Januworry for thousands of South Africans worried how they’ll make it to payday.
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips was trending on Twitter on Tuesday‚ with dozens of ideas — both sane and silly — being offered for getting through the first month of 2018.
“If you have a car‚ take a taxi or bus to work so you can save petrol money. Your car won't run away mos‚” tweeted Sheldon Cameron.
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips— uBhuti weHype🚹 (@tarbunny123) January 2, 2018
Take a taxi.
Tell the driver to drive backwards So he can pay you pic.twitter.com/GPn6Bt2aM6
start walking more, Durban and Capetown are not even that far apart 😂#JanuWorrySurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/F8fmVY68uF— L WA NGA🇺🇬 (@TheBossGent) January 2, 2018
Kumkani Solomon had a handy tip: “Use three SIM cards: Vodafone‚ free Facebook; MTN‚ free Twitter; Cell C‚ free WhatsApp.”
Date a taxi driver for a free ride everyday to work until February#JanuWorrySurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/SLNL5fNQeL— Rep🌈 (@sinbert_) January 2, 2018
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips— Mogomotsi☄☄ (@Motsi_ZA) January 2, 2018
Place this by the window so that it hardens and last you for the entire month pic.twitter.com/fJFpvnl66q
Every person you told to "keep the change" ka december, go get your change back and say you were saving #JanuWorrySurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/UqoZVc1yJq— Mziwamadoda_19JAN🎉 (@TheReal_Mzi) January 2, 2018
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips— Kennedy (@Obusitswe_July) January 2, 2018
You don't need two kidneys. pic.twitter.com/P96jTJ5tog
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips— L.D 😻💦 (@lindodiya) January 2, 2018
Fertility clinics are looking for sperm and egg donors. You get R5-7000 in return 😅 pic.twitter.com/aLbxCJzNhG
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips help your girlfriend find a blesser pic.twitter.com/rxAoPVeypS— Khomotso (@cyber_guru) January 2, 2018
#JanuWorrySurvivalTips go to each and every funeral in your hood just for a plate pic.twitter.com/caRrcmsPtJ— LSGee☆ (@THEE_LSG1) January 2, 2018
Do you really need two balls?? #JanuWorrySurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/ymgjdZZAo4— L WA NGA🇺🇬 (@TheBossGent) January 2, 2018
