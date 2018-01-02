South Africa

Make it to payday with these #JanuWorrySurvivalTips

02 January 2018 - 13:29 By Dave Chambers
Image: REUTERS/Thomas White

It’s only the second day of the month but already January has turned into Januworry for thousands of South Africans worried how they’ll make it to payday.

#JanuWorrySurvivalTips was trending on Twitter on Tuesday‚ with dozens of ideas — both sane and silly — being offered for getting through the first month of 2018.

“If you have a car‚ take a taxi or bus to work so you can save petrol money. Your car won't run away mos‚” tweeted Sheldon Cameron.

Kumkani Solomon had a handy tip: “Use three SIM cards: Vodafone‚ free Facebook; MTN‚ free Twitter; Cell C‚ free WhatsApp.”

