Cape Town’s legendary Tweede Nuwejaar celebration has the potential to be an international attraction‚ according to the city council.

Opening the renamed Cape Town Street Parade at the Grand Parade on Tuesday‚ mayoral committee member JP Smith said the event could attract visitors from around the world “especially to celebrate our city’s history and culture”.

Smith added: “This is one of the most important events of the year for Cape Town and receives the most financial support from the city of any event in Cape Town’s calendar.

“This year the city has given more support — both in terms of money and resources – than any year in the past. With the right people and effort the Cape Town Street Parade has the potential to be bigger and grander than ever before‚ while still maintaining its cultural heritage.”

More than 13‚000 minstrels in 60 troupes were taking part in Tuesday’s parade‚ with an expected crowd of more than 50‚000 lining the route through the city centre. Hundreds of spectators camped out — some for as long as a week — to get the best view.

Tweede Nuwejaar (second new year) dates from the 18th century‚ when slaves in Cape Town were given one day off in the year on January 2.