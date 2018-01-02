Butcher-knife-wielding Jappie Maako is not called "the slaughterer" for nothing in his village of Maphotla in Mpumalanga.

Since graduating from his one-year apprenticeship under local master slaughterer Tlharitjhi Matlala in December 2016‚ he has brought down about 21 bulls and cows for various rituals and ceremonies in the deeply traditional area.

Slaughtering is central to rituals and ceremonies of the mainly Ndebele people in the former KwaNdebele homeland‚ about 150km north east of Pretoria‚ but not everyone can bring down a bull.

This is where Maako's bloody expertise comes in.

"I am unemployed and I have a skill that is in demand in this area. For R150 I kill the cow or bull. If I kill and then do the full skinning and dismembering‚ I charge R250‚" he said.

He first single-handedly brought down a bull on his own‚ without the watchful eye of his master‚ on December 16 2016.

"Seeing the bull collapse at the single strike of my knife at the back of its head‚ it was the proudest moment for me‚" Maako said.

The festive season is particularly busy for Maako as the Ndebele people use this period to conduct female rites of passage.

In the past two weeks Maako‚ 38‚ has slaughtered five cattle.

The male initiation‚ which the Ndebele people conduct every third year‚ is also the busiest time for the father of three.

During this year's male initiation‚ Ingoma‚ Maako killed 16 cows and bulls.

"African people slaughter for all occasions‚ be it funerals‚ weddings‚ appeasing ancestors or thanksgiving ceremonies. So‚ though I am busiest seasonally‚ I am able to put food on the table throughout the year‚" he said.

He explained that there are critical parts in a carcass that are used for different rituals‚ saying it was important to know how to properly dismember a carcass without damaging those parts.

The main part‚ he said‚ was the gall bladder which is emptied on the feet of an initiate or bride and its sack is air filled and tied on the recipient.

"It is so important to know the significance of the parts because if you mess up you will have to buy a full cow or bull for your client‚" he said.

It takes Maako about an hour to complete a full job slaughtering and dismembering a bull or cow‚ working with two assistants provided by a client.

His assortment of razor-sharp butcher knives are the critical tools of this celebrated slaughterer.