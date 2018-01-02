South Africa

There are still options for those with poor matric results: education expert

02 January 2018 - 14:12 By Penwell Dlamini
Matric pupils writing their exams. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

With the matric results due for release this week‚ academic expert Fathima Razack has urged those who do not achieve their desired outcomes not to despair.

Razack‚ head of programme in the faculty of commerce at The Independent Institute of Education‚ South Africa’s largest private higher education provider‚ said parents and matriculants should not panic if the results are disappointing.

She said below-par matric results don’t have to mean giving up on one’s dreams and aspirations.

“While it might feel like the end of the world at the moment‚ clear heads and a pragmatic approach are required to make the right decisions for the future.

“It is particularly important for adults to manage their response‚ as their emotional state could impact on the resilience of learners in the wake of the release of results.

“Although parents and guardians may feel deeply disappointed‚ they should know that their first words and reactions may leave a lasting impact.

“They should take stock and consider their unified position so that the energy can be focused on the learner and their next steps‚” said Razack.

She said the options open to pupils who failed‚ but who are determined to still earn their National Senior Certificate‚ include:

  • sitting for the supplementary examinations;
  • sending papers for either a re-mark or re-check;
  • returning to school and re-registering for matric;
  • registering at another school to complete matric; and
  • completing matric via distance learning.

For pupils who passed but didn’t achieve the marks required for entrance into degree study‚ Razack said they have the following options:

  • sending papers for either a re-mark or re-check;
  • enrolling for a Higher Certificate at a higher education institution which can give access to degree study; and
  • enrolling for a diploma which can give access to degree study.

“Each university and private higher education provider set their own minimum criteria‚ and these requirements vary between institutions. An institution where the demand outweighs the availability of space may set this bar quite high‚ which means they are likely to accept only students who are very strong academically. Other institutions may have made provision for students who require more support‚ and will therefore have more accommodating admission requirements.

“That means it may not be necessary to repeat Grade 12 or rewrite a subject‚ as there could be alternatives available in your chosen field of study‚” said Razack.

