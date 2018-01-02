Two security guards were killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Modderfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said the money truck and a back-up vehicle were ambushed by a group of about 15 men armed with 9mm pistols‚ R5-‚ .223 assault rifles at 5:55am.

The robbers attacked the back-up vehicle and killed the two guards inside‚ aged 34 and 29. One guard died on scene while the second died later in hospital. “It is sad. It is terrible‚” Bartmann said.

The back-up vehicle usually follows the money truck as extra security and helps secure perimeters where money is collected or delivered. “They bombed the truck‚ but could not gain access‚ so they did not get any money.”

The suspects fled after the failed robbery.

According to Bartmann the attack followed a similar procedure to an incident in the same area about three months ago. “What the guys do is‚ as part of the modus operandi‚ they first take out that [back-up] vehicle and then they go for the money truck.”

Bartmann said December went “fairly well” in terms of CIT robberies. “In the second part of December it picked up again.”

Fidelity is offering a R100,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.