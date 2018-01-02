Universities South Africa has warned potential students not to just walk into universities to try and apply at the last minute‚ saying such a situation could turn out deadly.

The body representing the country's 26 universities has released a hard-hitting statement‚ accusing politicians of using the issue of student fees as "political football".

On the weekend‚ Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told all matriculants and people who have qualified for tertiary study but couldn't afford it‚ to go and apply in person at university campuses.

"We call upon all those who passed matric extremely well in the past and found themselves as petrol attendants‚ retail or security workers because they couldn’t afford university fees‚ to report at the academic institution of their choice next year. The EFF will be at the gates of all learning institutions to ensure that priority is not only given to those who can afford to pay‚" Malema said.

President Jacob Zuma announced free university education for poor and working class first-year students at the ANC elective conference in December‚ surprising treasury officials and universities who knew nothing of the plan or where the funds would come from to subsidise students.