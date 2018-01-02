South Africa

Woman stabs husband to death after he attacks her with fork

02 January 2018
A man who tried to stab his wife with a fork during an argument died in a pool of blood when she reciprocated using a knife.

North West police spokesman Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the couple got into an argument while drinking beer at the Syfersdelt informal settlement in Boons at the weekend.

“The husband allegedly tried to stab his wife with a fork‚ but the wife took out a knife and allegedly stabbed her husband on the chest‚” he said in a statement.

“The police in Boons were called to the scene and they found the victim lying dead in a pool of blood.”

The 38-year-old woman will appear in the Koster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of her 45-year-old husband.

