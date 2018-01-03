South Africa

Four killed‚ nine injured in head-on collision near Worcester

03 January 2018 - 19:34 By Timeslive
Four people were killed and nine others injured this afternoon following a head-on collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the N1 Highway, approximately 15 km outside of Worcester towards Paarl.
Four people were killed and nine others injured this afternoon following a head-on collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the N1 Highway, approximately 15 km outside of Worcester towards Paarl.
Image: Facebook/ER24

Four people were killed and nine others injured on Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the N1 freeway‚ about 15km outside Worcester in the direction of Paarl in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with Metro‚ Breda Fire and other services‚ arrived on the scene to find both wrecked vehicles on the side of the road‚ the bakkie lying on its side.

“The occupants from both vehicles were found lying scattered around the scene.

“Paramedics immediately began to assess the patients and found one man and two women had already succumbed to their multiple‚ fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done for them and they were later declared dead.

“Ten other patients were found on the scene‚ including two children. Four were found to be in a critical condition while five others were found with injuries ranging from minor to moderate‚” Meiring said.

Paramedics immediately treated the victims and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the patients were transported to Worcester Provincial for urgent care‚ he said. “Unfortunately‚ upon arrival at hospital‚ one of the critically injured patients‚ a woman‚ succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.”

READ MORE

Peru bus accident kills 48: police

A bus plunged over a seaside cliff in Peru on Tuesday, killing at least 48 people after a collision with a truck on a precarious stretch known as the ...
News
11 hours ago

'It's a miracle no lives were lost,' says Tumi Morake on car crash

Comedian Tumi Morake has expressed her gratitude that everyone, including her own family escaped with their lives after they were involved in a ...
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

KZN man survives car crash but gets electrocuted

A man who survived a car accident in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ was electrocuted by a hidden network of illegal electrical connections when he ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Four killed‚ nine injured in head-on collision near Worcester South Africa
  2. Cannabis rules that will blow your mind World
  3. Son of Struggle couple accused of assaulting his wife South Africa
  4. Latoya was 'joy of the family' says distraught mother South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X