IEB matric pass rate climbs slightly

She also called for more schools for pupils who were not academically inclined. "As the world around us changes‚ it is inevitable that traditional educational pathways will be challenged‚" she added.

Pointing to hugely successful people who didn’t finish university‚ such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg‚ Microsoft's Bill Gates and Apple's Steve Jobs‚ she reminded matriculants that the academic route was no longer the only path to life-long success.

Noting that some pupils were better at sport or arts than academia‚ Oberholzer said: "If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree‚ it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

She also said it was a problem that schools from Grade 10 were only academic and did not cater for pupils with technical or artistic abilities.

Oberholzer said: "Because of the absence of a range of institution types to choose from after schooling‚ and even within the further education and training sector‚ we lose many young people along the way. It is not useful for everyone to be focused solely on a university education‚ possibly neglecting their real strengths‚ in the false belief that a degree is the only vehicle to a secure and successful life."