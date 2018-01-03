The Independent Examination Board (IEB) exam results‚ which were released at midnight‚ reveal that:

The pass rate went up slightly to 98.76% compared to last year’s 98.67%.

88.59% of those who passed qualified to apply to start a university degree in what is known as a bachelor's pass.

8.96% of those who wrote qualified to do a diploma at a college.

1.30% received a standard or "higher certificate" pass.

11,464 full-time and 666 part-time pupils wrote the exams.

212 schools in South Africa‚ Mozambique‚ Namibia and Swaziland wrote the IEB exams.

January 10 is the last day for pupils to apply for a remark. Re-marked examinations will be released on February 5.

February 12 is the closing date for IEB pupils to enrol for a supplementary examination.

All 51 students who wrote exams for entrance into both German and South African universities passed.

“The 2017 NSC candidates have done very well and have once again shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling‚ and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents‚ they have passed with flying colours. They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning‚” said Anne Oberholzer‚ CEO of the IEB.