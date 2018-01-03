'More is better' to achieve top result
Nicholas Meyer believes overloading his rigid schedule made him excel.
“I always overburden my schedule as I believe that the more I do‚ the more I will be able to do.”
Meyer‚ from St Stithians Boys’ College in Johannesburg‚ took 10 subjects and earned distinctions for all of them. His subjects included English home language‚ Afrikaans first additional language‚ mathematics‚ life orientation‚ life sciences‚ physical sciences‚ business studies‚ accounting‚ advanced program mathematics and Trinity College London music. The latter three were additional subjects.
“When I approached each subject‚ I would study the required curriculum myself. However‚ in order to further refine my knowledge‚ I would attend extra classes after school hours.”
He will attend university this year to study actuarial sciences‚ but is still waiting for final offers from various universities.
“Actuarial sciences perfectly complements my desire for knowledge. This course integrates mathematics with business and technology. I believe that this difficult course will push me beyond my capabilities and allow me to realise my best potential.”
He believes the key to academic success was grabbing every opportunity “with both hands”.
He said regardless of how monotonous‚ trivial or mundane it might sound‚ he kept himself motivated with the words: “Just do it.”
Meyer’s role model is South African-born inventor‚ businessman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “He showed that regardless of background‚ anyone has the potential to have a revolutionary impact on the world. Furthermore‚ he has showed me that one mustn’t wait for change‚ but [should] induce change.”
Meyer played first team squash‚ did athletics‚ cross country and has a black belt 1st dan Goju-Ryu karate. He has practiced martial arts for 13 years.
Apart from that he received distinctions for grade 7 practical and grade 6 theoretical exams from Trinity College London‚ for piano.
He also helped refurbish schools‚ worked on housing and taught science and mathematics to learners in rural schools.
Meyer was also the boardroom vice-chairman‚ a learner-driven initiative which met to discuss investment and entrepreneurship.
