“Everything that I did at Grade 8 to 11 … has helped me to be very interested in the work that I do. It also helped me to create a habit of learning well‚ which has contributed to how I treated my matric programme."

Brinkmann said during his matric year he would wake up at 6am because he was not much of a morning person. “I’m more of a night person. I would [rather] stay awake a little bit late at night to get work done than wake up [earlier] in the morning. That worked better for me‚” he said.

He would arrive home in the afternoon‚ ensure that he had some time with his parents and watch some television. There were days he had to put in extra hours to complete assignments and projects but he “generally” got to sleep between 10:30pm and 11pm.

He also attributed his success to his family. “My family's support was critical. For my whole life my parents have made it clear that they support me and my education and they would do anything in their ability to help me. In the morning‚ often my mom and dad would make me breakfast. I feel like they sacrificed a lot in order to help me perform at school.”