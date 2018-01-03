Cape Town police are in possession of an audio recording which they say proves a relationship between alleged Cape Town gang boss Nafiz Modack and convicted Czech mafioso Radovan Krejcir.

In the September 2017 recording‚ which Colonel Charl Kinnear testified in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to being in possession of‚ a voice can reportedly be heard telling Modack to conduct a R12-million “debt collection” for Krejcir.

Kinnear said the person needed the money to be picked up from the wife of late Johannesburg strip club owner Lolly Jackson and that it would be split “50/50” between the two.

The detective was testifying for the fourth day at the bail hearing of five men accused of extorting the Grand Café in Green Point of R90 000. The five are Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje‚ and Carl Lakay.

A host of additional case dockets are expected to be opened against the men after various establishments reportedly approached the police after the men’s arrest on December 15‚ wanting to open similar extortion cases.

Kinnear also testified that Modack’s former “muscle”‚ Igor Russol‚ whom he imported from the Ukraine‚ had turned state witness and alleged that Modack was plotting the assassinations of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and businessman Mark Lifman.

Once Modack had “taken over” Cape Town‚ Russol said his business partner Colin Booysen would also be killed‚ Kinnear alleged.

Russol was asked to facilitate a meeting between Donkie and Lifman at which Modack would allegedly ask for peace‚ going on to make his move when his enemies were “at ease”.

“Russol indicated that he asked Nafiz what would happen after he killed them‚ would he kill him also? And Modack indicated to him‚ ‘No‚ my brother’‚” said Kinnear.

The detective said that during a meeting with Russol on Saturday‚ the Ukrainian also told him he acted as the “muscle” when Modack decided to start extorting Jewish businessmen in the Cape Town area.

He said he would intimidate targets who were pointed out by Cronje‚ and that the businessmen would then approach advocate Pete Mihalik to facilitate meetings with Booysen and Modack.

“Russol indicated that he witnessed one of these meetings where people would be brought into Mr Mihalik’s office‚” said Kinnear. “Modack’s gang stood guard outside while everyone was busy with the meeting inside.”

The case continues.