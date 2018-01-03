South Africa

SA woman caught with more than 5kg cocaine in Harare

03 January 2018 - 12:59 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A South African woman appeared in a Zimbabwean court on Tuesday after she was allegedly caught with almost 5.5kg of cocaine at Harare's Robert Mugabe International Airport on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Thlinolui Jack and she was travelling from Angola on new year's eve. Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald reported that Jack‚ 34‚ is facing a charge of dealing in dangerous drugs.

She was remanded in custody until January 16.

The cocaine‚ with a street value of more than $430 000‚ was apparently hidden in 125 black bobbins of white sewing thread.

-Read the full story at The Herald

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Son of Struggle couple accused of assaulting his wife South Africa
  2. Latoya was 'joy of the family' says distraught mother South Africa
  3. Hi-tech ship sails from Durban in new hunt for MH370 Sci-Tech
  4. Struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile dies at age of 79 South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X