Son of Struggle couple accused of assaulting his wife

The son of two prominent anti-apartheid activists will appear in Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his wife on New Year’s Day.

The businessman cannot be named until he appears in court.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that “a 27-year complainant opened a case of assault against her husband” on New Years’ Day.

Van Wyk said the investigating officer “met with the suspect and his legal representative” on Wednesday.

“The suspect was charged and warned to appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚” said Van Wyk.