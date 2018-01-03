Tips for parents of anxious matriculants

Parents‚ tell your children there are always options.

That is the advice from the KwaZulu-Natal division of child protection organisation Childline as many of the country's 2017 matric pupils await their results.

"One can rewrite certain papers or even repeat a year. Failure does not mean that the future is over. Failure can be turned into an opportunity to learn and develop. Learners must verify their results and whatever the outcome‚ if the need arises they must speak to someone."

"High achievers are also put under pressure to perform and achieve multiple distinctions - however even in this case there is the option of remarking‚" said Childline KZN operations manager Adeshini Naicker.

The organisation is prepared for calls from distraught pupils who may have not fared well in the examinations.