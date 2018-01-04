Jonathan Constable is accused of being of one of the criminals who have ruined the inner city of Johannesburg. But he was all smiles as he appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Constable appeared alongside Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Eke in court on Thursday. They are accused of hijacking several buildings in the Johannesburg inner city.

The lawyer representing the three men‚ Dumisani Mabunda‚ initially told the magistrate he would not pursue bail for Eke‚ a Nigerian national. But after a brief break‚ Mabunda said he would apply for bail for all three men.

The bail hearing was postponed to January 10 to allow the prosecution team to properly establish the schedule of the offence that has been brought before court.

Kobus Ehlers‚ the prosecutor‚ said he needed time to speak to the senior prosecutor who had authorised the arrest warrant for the three.