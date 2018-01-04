South Africa

Ballito woman survives latest rock attack

04 January 2018 - 14:02 By Jeff Wicks
Alicia Cilliers was petrified when a group of men threw a rock which shattered her windscreen. Despite her fright, she kept on driving.
Image: Supplied

A Ballito woman has survived a rock throwing incident‚ one of several in the wake of an attack which claimed the lives of two siblings last week.

Alicia Cilliers‚ of Westbrook‚ was travelling on the N2 when a group of men pelted her car with rocks on Thursday morning.

One of the missiles‚ which she maintains was aimed at her windshield‚ smashed her passenger window. She was alone at the time.

“I had just joined the N2 and I was driving toward Durban when I noticed a group of guys standing in the bushes on the side of the road.

“And they just threw a rock through my passenger window and it exploded. I got such a fright‚” Cilliers said. “I think they were aiming for my windscreen to get me to stop my car. I am so glad I just carried on driving‚” she said.

