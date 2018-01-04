The matric class of 2017 have achieved a pass rate of 75.1%‚ a 2.6 percentage points increase from 72.5% in the previous year.

This is still down from a peak of 78.2% of matriculants who passed in 2013.

The figure reflects the achievement of the 401‚435 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate exams‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday evening.

To obtain a National Senior Certificate‚ a candidate must achieve at least 40% in three subjects‚ one of which is an official language at Home Language level‚ and 30% in three other subjects.

A failure of a home language will mean the matriculant fails. Just over 28% of pupils achieved a pass that will allow them to go to university.

Motshekga was speaking at the SABC headquarters in a live broadcast at Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.

The top achieving province is Free State‚ recording a pass mark of 86% - down from 88.2% in 2016 when it was also the top performing province.

In second place is Gauteng‚ which achieved 85.1%‚ the same pass rate as in 2016.

In third place is the Western Cape which achieved 82.7%‚ down from 85.9% in 2016 and dropping from second place last year.

Eastern Cape achieved 65%‚ improving by 5.7 percentage points from 59.3% in 2016

the second largest improvement in the country.

Limpopo achieved 65.6%‚ up by 3.1 percentage points from 2016. Four provinces achieved above 70%‚ and these are:

KwaZulu-Natal achieved 72.8%‚ improving by 6.4 percentage points from 2016 - the largest improvement in the country;

Mpumalanga achieved 74.8%‚ a decline of 2.3 percentage points

Northern Cape achieved 75.6%‚ a decline of 3.1 percentage points

North West achieved 79.4%‚ a decline of 3.1 percentage points

The number of pupils who qualified for admission to university with a bachelor’s pass is 153‚610; the number who achieved a diploma pass for college is 161‚133; and 86‚265 obtained higher certificates (a basic pass) which allows admission to a Technical and Vocational and Training college.

There are 208‚000 places for matriculants at universities so those who qualified with a bachelor’s pass can technically be accommodated.

Ninety-nine pupils passed with a National Senior Certificate‚ which is an endorsed pass for special needs pupils‚ where five subjects need to be passed at 30%.

The top performing districts are:

First is Fezile Dabi in the Free State with 90.2%;

second is Thabo Mafutsanyana in the Free State with 90%;

third is Tshwane South in Gauteng with 89.8%;

fourth is Ekurhuleni North in Gauteng with 89.1%;

fifth is Tshwane North in Gauteng with 88.9%;

tied at sixth are Gauteng West and Johannesburg West in Gauteng with 88.6%;

eighth is Sedibeng East in Gauteng with 87.9%;

ninth is Johannesburg East in Gauteng with 87.8%; and

10th is Overberg in the Western Cape with 87.7%.

To view your matric results‚ visit and register here.