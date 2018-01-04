Hard work and perseverance key to top matric learner's success
She knows it is a cliché‚ but believes hard work and perseverance pay off.
That is what Janke van Dyk from the Hoërskool Bellville attributed her success to after it was announced she was the top matriculant in the country for 2017.
“To master the work and to ask questions if you don’t understand.”
She felt honoured after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Thursday night at the SABC in Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.
“I really cannot believe it.”
Van Dyk took Afrikaans‚ English‚ Mathematics‚ Life Orientation‚ Accounting‚ Physical and Life Sciences.
Her role model is the tennis player Roger Federer.
“His hard work throughout the year and his passion and his will to improve inspired me to also work harder.
Van Dyk played tennis for the first team.
She is going to study chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University this year.
“I am really interested in chemical processes and how to use renewable energy.”
Janke said she started doing revision a couple of weeks before the exams as preparation.
“I did not have a specific routine.”
Her parents‚ Jan and Zenobie‚ were teary-eyed and asked journalists to step aside for a moment to embrace Janke.
“We are very emotional. We did not really expect it‚” Jan said.
“The tears streamed down‚” Zenobie said.
“On both sides‚” Jan added.
Jan believes Janke was successful‚ because she took notice in the classroom and always did her homework.
Zenobie said: “She has the memory of an elephant.”
Jan said Janke remained humble despite excelling academically.
“She never had an attitude. She never bragged. I just hope she can keep that‚ because it is one of your best attitudes to have if you can remain humble despite your achievements.”
Jan said they are going to braai on Friday night to celebrate Janke’s achievement.
“We love braaing‚” Jan said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE