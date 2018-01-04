She knows it is a cliché‚ but believes hard work and perseverance pay off.

That is what Janke van Dyk from the Hoërskool Bellville attributed her success to after it was announced she was the top matriculant in the country for 2017.

“To master the work and to ask questions if you don’t understand.”

She felt honoured after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Thursday night at the SABC in Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.

“I really cannot believe it.”

Van Dyk took Afrikaans‚ English‚ Mathematics‚ Life Orientation‚ Accounting‚ Physical and Life Sciences.