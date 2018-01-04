South Africa

Hard work and perseverance key to top matric learner's success

04 January 2018 - 20:48 By Nico Gous
Joshua Kelley Ketty receives an award from Deputy Minister of Education (left) Mohamed Enver Surty and the Minister of education Angie Motshekga (Right )at the announcement of the pass rate of the Matric class of 2017 at the SABC offices in Aukland Park, Johannesburg.
Joshua Kelley Ketty receives an award from Deputy Minister of Education (left) Mohamed Enver Surty and the Minister of education Angie Motshekga (Right )at the announcement of the pass rate of the Matric class of 2017 at the SABC offices in Aukland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

She knows it is a cliché‚ but believes hard work and perseverance pay off.

That is what Janke van Dyk from the Hoërskool Bellville attributed her success to after it was announced she was the top matriculant in the country for 2017.

“To master the work and to ask questions if you don’t understand.”

She felt honoured after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Thursday night at the SABC in Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.

“I really cannot believe it.”

Van Dyk took Afrikaans‚ English‚ Mathematics‚ Life Orientation‚ Accounting‚ Physical and Life Sciences.

More bachelor passes at no-fee schools than fee-paying schools

There were more bachelor passes at no-fee schools than fee-paying schools in 2017.
News
4 hours ago

Her role model is the tennis player Roger Federer.

“His hard work throughout the year and his passion and his will to improve inspired me to also work harder.

Van Dyk played tennis for the first team.

She is going to study chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University this year.

“I am really interested in chemical processes and how to use renewable energy.”

Janke said she started doing revision a couple of weeks before the exams as preparation.

“I did not have a specific routine.”

Her parents‚ Jan and Zenobie‚ were teary-eyed and asked journalists to step aside for a moment to embrace Janke.

“We are very emotional. We did not really expect it‚” Jan said.

“The tears streamed down‚” Zenobie said.

Nine schools record zero matric pass rate

In 2017 nine schools out of 6‚814 had zero matric pupils who passed and most were quintile 1 and 2 schools‚ the poorest schools that don't pay fees.
News
4 hours ago

“On both sides‚” Jan added.

Jan believes Janke was successful‚ because she took notice in the classroom and always did her homework.

Zenobie said: “She has the memory of an elephant.”

Jan said Janke remained humble despite excelling academically.

“She never had an attitude. She never bragged. I just hope she can keep that‚ because it is one of your best attitudes to have if you can remain humble despite your achievements.”

Jan said they are going to braai on Friday night to celebrate Janke’s achievement.

“We love braaing‚” Jan said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ‘I didn’t believe it’ – says KZN matriculant after being named top science pupil South Africa
  2. Don't be conned by improvement in poorer schools‚ says teachers' union South Africa
  3. Hard work and perseverance key to top matric learner's success South Africa
  4. Prasa lays blame for Shosholoza Meyl derailment on truck driver South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X