I'm sure those women burned to death: witness recalls train horror

A passenger has recounted how he and other passengers tried to save three women trapped in a burning carriage of a Shosholoza Meyl train in the Free State.

Their efforts were to no avail‚ Tiaan Esterhuizen told TimesLIVE. Esterhuizen was returning to Gauteng from his holiday with eight family members. He said he was having breakfast in the restaurant car when he felt a massive jerk and heard screams.

Unbeknown to him at the time‚ the train had collided with a truck and a car.

“I rushed back to my wife‚ who was quite far back on the train. She was with our small baby but fortunately only the luggage had fallen off the racks and she had managed to cover him with her body‚” he said.

Esterhuizen then gathered his family and disembarked.