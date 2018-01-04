South Africa

Matric girls fare better than boys

04 January 2018 - 18:40 By Katharine Child
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Image: Sunday Times

Announcing the class of 2017 matric results‚ Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga noted that girls achieved far more distinctions than male pupils.

62.6% of the A passes were attained by females she said.

This "includes distinctions in critical subjects such as Accounting‚ Business Studies‚ Economics‚ Mathematics‚ and Physical Science."

There were 57‚918 more girls than boys‚ who wrote the matric exams‚ meaning more females made it through the system‚ without dropping out.

Overall‚ there are 217‚387 girls‚ compared with 184‚048 boys‚ who passed the 2017 matric examinations.

But when worked out as percentages‚ 77.2% boys passed compared with 73.4% of girls.

Boys and girls got almost the exact percent of bachelors' passes‚ allowing them to qualify for application to universities.

"There are 28.5% female candidates‚ who obtained bachelor passes‚ compared to 29% of their male candidates‚" said Motshekga.

"When it comes to diploma passes‚ 32.4% of their males compared with 28.4% female candidates obtained diploma passes."

Mothhekga said: "Clearly‚ our gender-based intervention programmes have uplifted the performance levels of the girl child. While this is plausible‚ we must make a concerted effort to provide similar interventions for the boy child. Even the regional and international assessment studies implore us to do so."

